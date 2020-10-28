Paypal (PYPL) Announces Crypto Integration stock price dips.

Paypal Holding (PYPL) stock is down almost 4% on Wednesday after the company announced that it has commenced offering customers cryptocurrency investing directly through their Paypal wallets and laid out plans for the service’s global roll-out. Paypal rival Square has seen its Cash App business, which offers fee-less equity and crypto investing, grow exponentially over the past few quarters, perhaps prompting Paypal to enter the crypto arena. (Investors Business Daily)

Cryptocurrency has been the subject of a lot of attention over the past few years as it saw violent swings in its value. Bitcoin, which is the most prominent of cryptocurrencies, has become a very controversial topic in the investing space with many marquee advocates and naysayers alike.

Apart from being able to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies, Paypal users will be able to use it to make actual transactions on its 26 million merchant global network. Paypal currently has nearly 346 million active global users. The company expects that the introduction of this business will yield the same kind of returns that it did for rival Square, which has a much smaller presence than Paypal. Compared to Paypal’s 346 million, Square has just 50 million active users, and yet generated $857 million in sales and $17 million in profits last quarter.

“Our global reach, digital payments expertise, two-sided network, and rigorous security and compliance controls provide us with the opportunity, and the responsibility, to help facilitate the understanding, redemption, and interoperability of these new instruments of exchange,” said PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman in a statement.(CNN) The company announced that crypto will be available for merchant transactions in the US by the end of this year and the global rollout will be complete by mid-2021.

In July, Paypal also launched a new service to take advantage of the pandemic and expand its in-person retail presence. The company has partnered with CVS to make contactless and cardless QR code payments available at more than 8000 US locations. The QR code system is an extremely inexpensive way for SMEs and large corporations to accept digital payments as it involves just a printed code and no expensive POS(Point-of-Sale) terminal and equipment. (CMC)

Paypal is due to report its Q3’20 numbers on the 2nd of November. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.95 a share, up 54% YoY, and revenue of $5.4 billion, up 24% YoY. (Yahoo Finance)