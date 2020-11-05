Papa John’s (PZZA) surges on better than expected results

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) today announced Q3 financials. While PZZA stock is down almost $30 in October, these numbers could help a lift off.

PZZA earning Highlights

Company revenues increased 17.1% compared to third quarter of 2019

Comparable sales increased 23.8% in North America and 20.7% Internationally in the third quarter

Earnings per diluted share increased to $0.35 compared to third quarter 2019 loss per diluted share of ($0.10)

Cash flow from operations of $168.5 million and free cash flow of $134.0 million for the first nine months of 2020

Previously announced temporary franchise support program ended in the third quarter, concluding a $55 million investment in the system over the past four quarters

New $75 million share repurchase program authorized

“Thanks to our focus on our strategic priorities, our commitment to an innovation mindset, and our dedication to supporting our team members and franchisees, Papa John’s delivered another quarter of outstanding results,” said President & CEO Rob Lynch.

“Double-digit comparable sales growth, dramatically higher earnings and robust free cash flow all reflect a winning strategy and execution that have helped us outperform our competition and deliver five straight quarters of same store sales growth.”

Mr. Lynch continued, “The new share repurchase program demonstrates our commitment to value creation in the near and long term, as well as our confidence in Papa John’s future. The tremendous progress we have made this year – a fast-growing customer base, a truly differentiated brand, a robust innovation pipeline and a vast global development opportunity – positions us to continue expanding our slice of the pizza and food delivery market, which itself has a promising future. Looking ahead, we are excited to continue taking care of our team members and customers, delivering great pizza, and realizing our tremendous potential.”