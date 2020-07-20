Pan American Silver (PAAS) stricken by COVID-19

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock is one of the winners of coronavirus crisis. On a year to date basis shares of PAAS gained 50% so far but seems as if tables are turning into negative direction.

PAAS today announced that their Peru operations are halted due to several COVID-19 cases among their employees. In their words:

Huaron and Morococha operations in Peru (are moving) into care and maintenance in response to several workers at the mines recently testing positive for COVID-19. Testing and tracing of the COVID-19 virus are part of the comprehensive protocols Pan American has implemented across all of its operations in response to COVID-19. Reduced workforces will conduct care and maintenance activities at Huaron and Morococha until it is determined that normal operations can safely resume.

It is not known when the normal operations continue but this will halt the operations for at least 3 weeks from now. How will PAAS stock open on Monday it is left to be seen, but I expect a red day for Pan American Silver Corp. stock.