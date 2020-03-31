Palo Alto Networks to Acquire CloudGenix for $420M

Earlier today, Palo Alto Networks announced its $420 million (in cash) acquisition of Cloud Genix.

“As the enterprise becomes more distributed, customers want agile solutions that just work, and that applies to both security and networking. Upon the close of the transaction, the combined platform will provide customers with a complete SASE offering that is best-in-class, easy to deploy, cloud-managed, and delivered as a service.”-said Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks

Kumar Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO of CloudGenix siad thanked their customers for “making them an industry leader in enterprise SD-WAN.” -and added that -“joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, they will accelerate their ability to serve customers and partners in their network and security transformation.”

Palo Alto Networks will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss the acquisition today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is an American cybersecurity company based in Santa Clara, California. They work in 150 countries and have 70,000 customers. Its main product is a platform that includes advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings.