OPK stock could hit $10 in less than a month

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) stock price suddenly went down on Monday following some bad news regarding false positive results delivered to NFL players. OPK shares closed 2.47% lower compared to Friday.

But after the rain comes sunshine and after a faulty 77 COVID-19 test results comes a press release by BioReference lab. In a statement published yesterday Jon R. Cohen, M.D., Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories said that:”Reagents, analyzers and staff were all ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved.”

Furthermore, responsible people at NFL said that:”…it’s a tiny fraction of the overall testing that has been done. And I think it speaks to the fact that, overall, our testing program has worked extremely well.” Which means that NFL is sticking with Opko for their testing needs.

So all this seems like a minor blip 24 hours later. A blip that could have caused a havoc but all’s well that ends well.

What is now ahead of Opko? According to NYC Gov Cuomo rapid COVID-19 tests will be introduced in all NYC airports. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday:”We’ll be able to do faster testing of people coming in, including hospital staff”. He said the coronavirus testing sites at JFK and LaGuardia will be set up by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

If this goes through and if some other states decide to go with Opko Health as a rapid test provider, we shall see a sudden surge in share price. This will be bigger than NFL deal and probably the best bio-pharma small cap investment of the year.

Of course, nothing is certain in these uncertain times, so invest only what you can afford to lose.