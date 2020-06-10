 OPES stock price will probably double from here. – Idaho Reporter

OPES stock price will probably double from here.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 10, 2020 0 Comments

Another week and another SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) is waking up. If you are late to VTIQ/NKLA merger you now have opportunity to jump aboard OPES ship.

According to the press release the other day, Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OPES and BurgerFi International announced that they intend to become a “combined entity”.

Now this is all already an old news, but the good news is that there is still time ahead of us to join the ride and see where it will take us.

Seems like SPACs are all the rage lately and by investing in a SPAC that is about to merge with an established company , you are actually investing in the future of that company but at the very beginning, before the stupid money comes in rolling.

