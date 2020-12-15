 OPES shareholders approve merger to make BurgerFi stock public – Idaho Reporter

OPES shareholders approve merger to make BurgerFi stock public

Posted by Robert K. Reed on December 15, 2020 0 Comments

OPES Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: OPES) announced today that its stockholders approved previously announced business combination with BurgerFi International, LLC.

OPES Acquisition Corp. is one of Wall Street’s hot SPACs in 2020. SPACs are public companies created for the sole purpose of taking another business public. This typically has the merged company adopting the previously private company’s name and changing its stock ticker. In this case it is BurgerFi, an ultimate burger joint specializing in beef burgers free of steroids, antibiotics and growth hormones.

BurgerFi – fast casual restaurant chain focused on hormone-free and antibiotic-free burgers – will become a publicly traded company through the takeover. The deal values the combined entity at $143 million or 2.4x BurgerFi’s estimated 2021 net company revenues , according to a press release.

OPES stock was down more than 7% on Monday but regained some 2% in after-hours trading session just to lose another 2%+ on Tuesday. Many SPAC stocks lose more than 50% of their value following reverse merger, which may be the reason for the pre-IPO selloff.

