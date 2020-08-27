One Plug Power share lost $1,484 of its value in the last 20 years. Is it time for resurrection?

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock is not a new stock, or recently listed on Nasdaq. PLUG shares are also not a part of the latest SPACs craze. Nope, Plug Power has been around for the last 23 years.

Yes, and guess what. They have always been a “power company”. Twenty years ago when Fortune magazine interviewed (then) young traders and asked them what the heck is PLUG….well, here is the conversation.

“What the heck is this company?” I ask. “It’s PLUG,” Mesh says. Yeah, I know that much. But what does it do? “I don’t know,” Mesh responds, without looking up. “Power, I guess.” fortune

Twenty years “Power, I guess” was the answer when someone was wondering what is the PLUG about. Because hydrogen powered vehicles were nothing more than sci-fi. But a lot has changed in the last 20 years. So, today, when someone asks what is Plug Power doing, we all know that their niche is fuel cells.

Alt energy driven vehicles are all the rage this quarter and Plug Power is one of the best known names in the fuel cell business. Well positioned to go back to all time highs. But this time the road to these numbers might take a couple of years.

If EV manufacturer shares are going through the roof, then stocks from the supplier industry have good chances too. Plug Power is one of the technology leaders in the hydrogen sector and is therefore currently in demand.

If the rally in the PLUG stock seems a bit scary at the moment, you should take a quick look at the long-term chart, because the New York-based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 1999. In November 1999 PLUG stock was selling at $168, which in the four months to March 2000 grew to a whopping $ 1,497.00 at its peak.

This puts the most recent, although impressive, price increase since the beginning of June from four to 13 dollars somewhat relative. Because when the ten-dollar threshold was exceeded, a strong buy signal was triggered, the next target of which is the more distant resistance around 23.50 dollars.