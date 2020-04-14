Not just airlines, airports are getting $10B in relief. A complete list

Major U.S. airlines are getting bailout money, but according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, many airports are getting help as well. “This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
If you wonder, which airports are getting CARES grants, here is the list below.
LARGE HUB airports
Phoenix Sky Harbor International
Los Angeles International
San Diego International
San Francisco International
Denver International
Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International
Miami International
Orlando International
Tampa International
Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International
Daniel K Inouye International
Chicago Midway International
Chicago O’Hare International
General Edward Lawrence Logan International
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County
Minneapolis-St Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain
Charlotte/Douglas International
Newark Liberty International
McCarran International
John F Kennedy International
Laguardia
Portland International
Philadelphia International
Dallas-Fort Worth International
George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
Salt Lake City International
Ronald Reagan Washington National
Washington Dulles International
Seattle-Tacoma International
Medium Hub Airports
Ted Stevens Anchorage International
Bob Hope
Metropolitan Oakland International
Ontario International
Sacramento International
Norman Y Mineta San Jose International
John Wayne Airport-Orange County
Bradley International
Southwest Florida International
Jacksonville International
Palm Beach International
Kahului
Indianapolis International
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International
Kansas City International
St Louis Lambert International
Raleigh-Durham International
Eppley Airfield
Albuquerque International Sunport
Buffalo Niagara International
Cleveland-Hopkins International
John Glenn Columbus International
Pittsburgh International
Luis Munoz Marin International
Nashville International
Austin-Bergstrom International
Dallas Love Field
William P Hobby
San Antonio International
General Mitchell International
SMAL HUB AIRPORTS
Fairbanks International
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International
Huntsville International-Carl T Jones Field
Northwest Arkansas Regional
Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field
Phoenix-Mesa Gateway
Tucson International
Fresno Yosemite International
Long Beach /Daugherty Field/
Palm Springs International
City of Colorado Springs Municipal
St Pete-Clearwater International
Northwest Florida Beaches International
Pensacola International
Punta Gorda
Orlando Sanford International
Sarasota/Bradenton International
Eglin AFB/Destin-Ft Walton Beach
Savannah/Hilton Head International
Guam International
Hilo International
Ellison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole
Lihue
The Eastern Iowa
Des Moines International
Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field
Wichita Dwight D Eisenhower National
Blue Grass
Louisville Muhammad Ali International
Portland International Jetport
Gerald R Ford International
Springfield-Branson National
Francisco C Ada/Saipan International
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International
Bozeman Yellowstone International
Asheville Regional
Piedmont Triad International
Wilmington International
Manchester
Atlantic City International
Reno/Tahoe International
Albany International
Long Island MacArthur
Greater Rochester International
Syracuse Hancock International
Westchester County
James M Cox Dayton International
Will Rogers World
Tulsa International
Mahlon Sweet Field
Rogue Valley International – Medford
Harrisburg International
Theodore Francis Green State
Charleston AFB/International
Columbia Metropolitan
Greenville Spartanburg International
Myrtle Beach International
Joe Foss Field
McGhee Tyson
Lovell Field
Memphis International
El Paso International
Lubbock Preston Smith International
Midland International Air And Space Port
Richmond International
Norfolk International
Burlington International
Spokane International
Dane County Regional-Truax Field
Besides LARGE, MEDIAUM and SMALL hub airports, many others will get the funds. Airports eligible for these funds are also 266 Nonhub Primary airports, 248 Reliever, and some 4000 General Aviation.
Following is the list of all Idaho airports eligible for CARES grants:
Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field
Friedman Memorial
Idaho Falls Regional
Lewiston-Nez Perce County
Joslin Field – Magic Valley Regional
Pocatello Regional
Caldwell Industrial
Driggs-Reed Memorial
Coeur D’Alene – Pappy Boyington Field
McCarley Field
Boundary County
Burley Municipal
Cascade
Gooding Municipal
Idaho County
Jerome County
McCall Municipal
Mountain Home Municipal
Nampa Municipal
Preston
Rexburg-Madison County
St Maries Municipal
Lemhi County
Sandpoint
Weiser Municipal
Aberdeen Municipal
Arco-Butte County
Buhl Municipal
Challis
Council Municipal
Homedale Municipal
Shoshone County
Orofino Municipal
Bear Lake County
Priest River Municipal
Kamiah Municipal
Funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be administered by the Federal Aviation Administration.
