Not just airlines, airports are getting $10B in relief. A complete list

Major U.S. airlines are getting bailout money, but according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao, many airports are getting help as well. “This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

If you wonder, which airports are getting CARES grants, here is the list below.

LARGE HUB airports

Phoenix Sky Harbor International

Los Angeles International

San Diego International

San Francisco International

Denver International

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

Miami International

Orlando International

Tampa International

Hartsfield – Jackson Atlanta International

Daniel K Inouye International

Chicago Midway International

Chicago O’Hare International

General Edward Lawrence Logan International

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

Minneapolis-St Paul International/Wold-Chamberlain

Charlotte/Douglas International

Newark Liberty International

McCarran International

John F Kennedy International

Laguardia

Portland International

Philadelphia International

Dallas-Fort Worth International

George Bush Intercontinental/Houston

Salt Lake City International

Ronald Reagan Washington National

Washington Dulles International

Seattle-Tacoma International

Medium Hub Airports

Ted Stevens Anchorage International

Bob Hope

Metropolitan Oakland International

Ontario International

Sacramento International

Norman Y Mineta San Jose International

John Wayne Airport-Orange County

Bradley International

Southwest Florida International

Jacksonville International

Palm Beach International

Kahului

Indianapolis International

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International

Kansas City International

St Louis Lambert International

Raleigh-Durham International

Eppley Airfield

Albuquerque International Sunport

Buffalo Niagara International

Cleveland-Hopkins International

John Glenn Columbus International

Pittsburgh International

Luis Munoz Marin International

Nashville International

Austin-Bergstrom International

Dallas Love Field

William P Hobby

San Antonio International

General Mitchell International

SMAL HUB AIRPORTS

Fairbanks International

Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International

Huntsville International-Carl T Jones Field

Northwest Arkansas Regional

Bill and Hillary Clinton National/Adams Field

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway

Tucson International

Fresno Yosemite International

Long Beach /Daugherty Field/

Palm Springs International

City of Colorado Springs Municipal

St Pete-Clearwater International

Northwest Florida Beaches International

Pensacola International

Punta Gorda

Orlando Sanford International

Sarasota/Bradenton International

Eglin AFB/Destin-Ft Walton Beach

Savannah/Hilton Head International

Guam International

Hilo International

Ellison Onizuka Kona International at Keahole

Lihue

The Eastern Iowa

Des Moines International

Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field

Wichita Dwight D Eisenhower National

Blue Grass

Louisville Muhammad Ali International

Portland International Jetport

Gerald R Ford International

Springfield-Branson National

Francisco C Ada/Saipan International

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International

Bozeman Yellowstone International

Asheville Regional

Piedmont Triad International

Wilmington International

Manchester

Atlantic City International

Reno/Tahoe International

Albany International

Long Island MacArthur

Greater Rochester International

Syracuse Hancock International

Westchester County

James M Cox Dayton International

Will Rogers World

Tulsa International

Mahlon Sweet Field

Rogue Valley International – Medford

Harrisburg International

Theodore Francis Green State

Charleston AFB/International

Columbia Metropolitan

Greenville Spartanburg International

Myrtle Beach International

Joe Foss Field

McGhee Tyson

Lovell Field

Memphis International

El Paso International

Lubbock Preston Smith International

Midland International Air And Space Port

Richmond International

Norfolk International

Burlington International

Spokane International

Dane County Regional-Truax Field

Besides LARGE, MEDIAUM and SMALL hub airports, many others will get the funds. Airports eligible for these funds are also 266 Nonhub Primary airports, 248 Reliever, and some 4000 General Aviation.

Following is the list of all Idaho airports eligible for CARES grants:

Friedman Memorial

Idaho Falls Regional

Lewiston-Nez Perce County

Joslin Field – Magic Valley Regional

Pocatello Regional

Caldwell Industrial

Driggs-Reed Memorial

Coeur D’Alene – Pappy Boyington Field

McCarley Field

Boundary County

Burley Municipal

Cascade

Gooding Municipal

Idaho County

Jerome County

McCall Municipal

Mountain Home Municipal

Nampa Municipal

Preston

Rexburg-Madison County

St Maries Municipal

Lemhi County

Sandpoint

Weiser Municipal

Aberdeen Municipal

Arco-Butte County

Buhl Municipal

Challis

Council Municipal

Homedale Municipal

Shoshone County

Orofino Municipal

Bear Lake County

Priest River Municipal

Kamiah Municipal

Funding comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be administered by the Federal Aviation Administration.