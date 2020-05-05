Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Might Sink

Norwegian Cruise Lines(NYSE: NCLH) is the third-largest cruise operator in the world by market share. The stock came into the decade with a positive outlook after nearly tripling it’s size over the past 7 years, after which the travel industry had its titanic iceberg moment.

Since the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire travel and entertainment industries came to a halt, with sectors like aviation down 95% in demands and others such as cruises under complete shutdowns. The NCLH stock was trading 75% YTD on Monday and tanked another 22% today after the company expressed concerns over its ability to continue operations.

The downturn the cruise industry is facing is unprecedented and has all major operators floundering for additional capital due to the cost-intensive nature of the business. At the company’s last earnings call, management stated that they expect the business to bleed cash at a rate of $110 million to $150 million a month in the event of a shutdown, leaving investors to worry about the company’s liquidity (Barrons).

The company’s next earnings report is expected to be on the 14thof this month and analyst consensus for this quarter is a loss of -$0.26 followed by a loss of -$1.26 in the next quarter, due to concerns of low demand and low consumer incomes. (Nasdaq)

The company currently has $1.8 dollars of future bookings on its books which they expect will have to be refunded back to customers. The company has also announced that it will layoff 20% of its workforce and salary cuts of 20%, they are also fully drawn on their $1.55 billion of credit facilities (Motley Fool). Shortly after, Moody’s and S&P downgraded the group from BB+ to BB-, making future funding difficult and more expensive. (The Street)

In a recent SEC filing, the company stated that they were currently in compliance with the terms of their debt, but due to absolutely unexpected levels of cancellations and very low demand, they might not be able to meet their obligations which are due next year (SEC).

In an attempt to salvage the situation, the company filed plans to raise nearly $2 billion in a combination of debt and new equity. The new offering comprises of $400 million of senior notes due 2026 and $600 million of senior notes due 2024 through private placement, along with a public offering of $350 million of new equity and $350 million of convertible senior notes due 2024. (MarketWatch)

If the company is successful in raising capital as planned, it will have a liquidity position of about $3 billion to $3.5 billion.