No Recovery in sight for Wyndham (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: WH) is one of the world’s most omnipresent hotel operators. The company has 20 brands that are split into 6 lifestyle categories so as to cater to an economically diverse audience. Wyndham is by far the largest hotel operator in the world in terms of the number of locations having 9280 hotels in 75 countries over 6 six continents.

Like other legacy hotel operators, Wyndham is facing new competition from sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb and franchise-only/lease-only platforms such as OYO that have managed to grow presence exponentially in a very short period of time. As travel and entertainment sectors blossomed to new highs, Wyndham looked well-positioned for growth coming into 2020. This year, however, has turned out to be an unprecedented nightmare for the travel industry and all its corollaries.

As travelers social distance during peak season, hotel operators all over the world are scrambling to ensure the survival of their businesses by cutting costs, postponing capital expenditure and maintaining liquidity to stay afloat till demand returns.

Last week Wyndham released it’s Q1 2020 results and beat market projections. The company declared quarterly earnings of $0.5 per share and an adjusted EBITDA of $107 million. The company also declared the suspension of its share buyback and dividend until the situation improved (Yahoo Finance). For Q1, the company’s revenue per available room decreased 23% on a global basis, while RevPAR decreased 17% in the US and 70% in China (TMR). Revenues for the quarter were $410 million. The company ended the quarter with $749 million in cash and nearly $3 billion in debt. The company has also decided to slash capital expenditure for the year by $255 million. (NewsWire)

The company is in a better position compared to some other players due to the franchise business model and focus on lower and mid-range segments. Wyndham Chief Executive Geoffrey Ballotti expressed his confidence in a quick recovery for the company when demand returns. At the earnings call, Ballotti stated, “Our customer profile in the U.S. is about 70% leisure and 90% drive-to, making us less reliant on business days and air travel.” Ballotti said. “While the impact of Covid-19 continues to evolve, as this pandemic abates in the U.S., our franchisees should be the first to benefit.” Management also stated that their franchise agreements are structured such that the company will receive a minimum of $70 million a quarter in license fees. (Motley Fool)

The stock is currently trading 33% down YTD at a P/E ratio of 26.