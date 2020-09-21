 NKLA Trevor Milton has resigned as Exec Chairman, citing false allegations – Idaho Reporter

NKLA stock news

NKLA Trevor Milton has resigned as Exec Chairman, citing false allegations

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 21, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Daimler introduces hydrogen truck, Nikola (NKLA) stock recovers .

NKLA stock news

NKLA stock price at “an important juncture for a bounce or more pain”

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) compared to Theranos scam after founder used similar “arguments” as Theranos.

Another turbulent week for Nikola (NKLA) stock holders started early on Monday morning when Nikola founder Trevor Milton posted a fairwell letter via his Twitter profile.

Short sellers have targeted Nikola, and the start-up has been confronted with massive allegations ever since. Apparently the pressure on the founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton was now too great.

“Nikola is really in my blood and always will be, and the focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me,” Milton said in the press release.

Shortseller Hindenburg Research put the share under massive pressure with an extensive short report. The resignation now plays into the cards for shortsellers.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Daimler introduces hydrogen truck, Nikola (NKLA) stock recovers .

NKLA stock news

NKLA stock price at “an important juncture for a bounce or more pain”

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) compared to Theranos scam after founder used similar “arguments” as Theranos.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén