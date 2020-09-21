NKLA Trevor Milton has resigned as Exec Chairman, citing false allegations

Another turbulent week for Nikola (NKLA) stock holders started early on Monday morning when Nikola founder Trevor Milton posted a fairwell letter via his Twitter profile.

I will be cheering from the sidelines with you. Your greatest fan. pic.twitter.com/IaYfZedYhK — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) September 21, 2020

Short sellers have targeted Nikola, and the start-up has been confronted with massive allegations ever since. Apparently the pressure on the founder and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton was now too great.

“Nikola is really in my blood and always will be, and the focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me,” Milton said in the press release.

Shortseller Hindenburg Research put the share under massive pressure with an extensive short report. The resignation now plays into the cards for shortsellers.