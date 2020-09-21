 NKLA founder Trevor Milton accused of groping an 18 y.o. girl – Idaho Reporter

NKLA founder Trevor Milton accused of groping an 18 y.o. girl

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 21, 2020 0 Comments

At the strangest possible moment, minutes after founder of Nikola Corp resigned, another stunning “story” comes up on social media. CEO of Entrata, David Bateman, said that “woman came forward accusing Nikola Trevor of groping her when she was 18 years old in 2011.”

He then posted a set of screenshots what appear to be a conversation between Mr. Milton and the person involved in the case.

While on a work trip, Milton allegedly climbed into bed and groped her against her will. I believe her

David Bateman

Mr. Bateman also added that “Trevor hired her for a upillar.com modeling shoot. Of course the shoot was out of town, and he arranged the trip so he’d be sleeping in the same home as the two models he hired. After pushing him off he berated her and slept on the floor next to her bed all night”.

UPILLAR was a site owned by Trevor Milton (from Archived upillar.com-“Privately held Upillar.com was founded by serial entrepreneur and CEO Trevor Milton) and it was a combination of a classified site and equity search. It was marketed as one “of the fastest-growing online sales portals on the Internet”.

Answering on the source of the accusations, Mr. Batemen said that he is the source and added:”I’m the CEO of a company with 2200 employees. I wouldn’t be making this up“.

“Why she was silent for 9 years. Was she waiting for hindenburg research expose?”-asked one investor, while another said that:”These are fake. Bateman will be sued”.

Nikola shares are down more than 20% in the pre-market session on NKLA founder resignation news. We will update this story once we get more information. If you know more on this story feel free to contact us.

Robert K. Reed

