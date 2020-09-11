 NKLA founder to investors:They wanted max damage, it didn’t work. Stock down 11.33% – Idaho Reporter

NKLA stock news

NKLA founder to investors:They wanted max damage, it didn’t work. Stock down 11.33%

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 11, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Nikola CEO to investors:We already dropped Hydrogen price below Diesel

Industries

Microsoft, Mubadala, NYK join Hydrogen Council to promote H2. Nikola is already a part of the same Council.

NKLA stock news

Has Nikola stock bottomed out after Sell-Off?

In another try to calm down the investors and to stop the free fall of Nikola (NKLA) stock price Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corporation, decided to encourage investors, again. And again using social media.

He announced early (very early, 2AM in NYC) on Friday rebuttal of hindenburg report ready for NASDAQ pre-market trading session.

The shares of Nikola are under massive attack on Thursday after Hindenburg Research accused the group of “a sea of ​​lies” in a study. The short sellers have a simple explanation for GM’s entry into Nikola: Tesla.

As recently as Tuesday, the world seemed okay for Nikola shareholders: the car manufacturer GM had taken an 11 percent stake in the Tesla competitor and thus sparked a price rally that blew the shares up by 40 percent.

Two days later, nothing is okay anymore.

The background to this is a study by Hindenburg Research, in which the authors accuse the company boss Trevor Milton of continually telling the untruth with regard to his company and its prospects.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Nikola CEO to investors:We already dropped Hydrogen price below Diesel

Industries

Microsoft, Mubadala, NYK join Hydrogen Council to promote H2. Nikola is already a part of the same Council.

NKLA stock news

Has Nikola stock bottomed out after Sell-Off?

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén