NIU vs Kandi (KNDI): Which stock is a better buy?

NIU and Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) are two of China’s biggest players in the EV sector. Both companies cater to the lower price range spectrum in their respective fields. The companies have established strong track records in meeting production targets and achieving scale.

While NIU has made a firm place for itself in the EV two-wheeler market, Kandi is focusing on addressing the demand for low-end EV’s. Being US-listed companies, NIU shares and Kandi stock offer investors a chance to get a piece of China’s burgeoning EV market.

Background

NIU was founded back in 2014 with the vision of revolutionizing urban mobility with its electric two-wheeler portfolio. The company currently offers six products in China that differ in terms of performance, range, etc. The company was listed on the NASDAQ in October 2018 and since delivered stellar returns of 200%+.

On the other hand, Kandi was founded back in 2013 in China with the aim of being one of the largest EV players in the country. The company was formed as a joint venture between Kandi and the Geely Group, which is one of China’s biggest automotive companies. Under the partnership, Geely is responsible for the design and engineering of the vehicles while Kandi takes care of the manufacturing and deliveries.

Business Model

NIU’s business model mirrors that of Tesla. The company followed the skimming strategy popularized by Tesla which involves bringing premium high-quality products to market first to create hype and an aura around the brand and then trickle down into more mass-market products. The company is now in the final leg of this strategy and now offers a portfolio of products catering to six different income thresholds. NIU is a completely vertically integrated setup that designs, engineers, and manufactures its product without any outsourcing or partnerships. The company is rather well-placed as China is by far the largest two-wheeler EV market in the world. In end 2019, the company completed the expansion of its main plant at Changzhou in China, which took its total production capacity to over a million units per annum.

Kandi is a unique proposition among the new crop of Chinese EV manufacturers. Unlike NIO and Xpeng that are in the luxury and comfort segments, Kandi has directly entered into the lower spectrum of the sector. Their cars are by far cheaper than the likes of NIO, Xpeng, and Tesla. Under its partnership with Geely, the company is completely vertically integrated. The company recently launched its K27 compact hatch, which it claims will cost just $10000 in the US after tax-credits. The company markets itself as the most affordable EV manufacturer in the world. The company also operates the largest car-share program in the world with rates of under $5 dollars an hour.

Financial Performance

NIU recently recorded Q3 sales of 251,000 units, up a staggering 68% YoY. So far this year, company sales are up 43%. The company is yet to report financial performance for Q3, but recorded a $56 million profit in the June quarter on revenues of $644 million, up 14% and 21% respectively. NIU has also been profitable for 3 out of the previous 4 quarters, which is is a super rare achievement among EV companies globally. The company has a P/E of 104.

Kandi reported revenues of $19.4 million dollars for Q2 and a profit of $4.1 million dollars, up from a $7.3 million dollar loss in Q2’19. The company has just started posting profit when the pandemic struck. The company has a P/E of 50, which is a bargain compared to the EV average.

Conclusion

Despite its higher P/E, NIU is definitely the safer investment between the two, given that it has shown strong financial performance and scale in both production and deliveries. The company also has firm plans to enter more high potential markets like the 5 million units a year powered bicycle market.

On the other hand, Kandi is still a better investment than most overvalued options that are years away from deliveries and are trading at triple-digit P/E’s. Kandi is also operating on a larger canvas as its products cater to lower price bands. The company is also planning to enter the US market next year with its K27 model. The company definitely has high potential.