NIU Technologies: The Dark Horse EV Stock

NIU Technologies is a Chinese electric mobility company founded in 2014. The company aims to revolutionize urban mobility through its range of electric smart two-wheelers. NIU operates a completely vertically integrated manufacturing process in which it designs, engineers, and manufactures all products by itself. NIU went public on the NASDAQ exchange in October 2018, and the stock has since given stellar returns of +215%.

Business model

The company currently offers customers a range of six products that differ in terms of performance, range, storage, etc. For its business plan and marketing strategy, the company took inspiration from Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The skimming strategy, as it is known, involves launching high-quality and premium niche products and to generate hype around them. The company thereby taps into consumer pools with high disposable income and then uses profits and revenues from those sales to offer more basic and mass-market products.

Current performance

Recently, NIU announced its Q3’20 volume data and reported sales of 250,889 units, showing volume growth of nearly 68% YoY. The company benefited from the coronavirus outbreak because it forced people away from public transport and its electric two-wheelers were best-positioned to take advantage of this trend.

As electric scooters are far less expensive than EVs or traditional cars and very cheap to run and maintain, the company is now on a much more solid footing than it was pre-pandemic. On a YTD basis, the company’s sales are up nearly 43%. (NIU Volume Report)

The scope of the domestic Chinese market

NIU’s access to the domestic market in China is its biggest strength.

The country has a huge two-wheeler user base because the Chinese prefer two-wheelers due to their lower costs and easier maintenance.

Meanwhile, China is widely considered to be globally the biggest mobility and EV market in the forthcoming years.

The Chinese government has been very vocal about its goal of making China the leader in the global EV supply chain. The company will therefore benefit through access to cheaper components for its manufacturing process.

Further, a recent McKinsey report pegged the size of the global micro-mobility market (trips less than 5 miles), which are mainly done on two-wheelers, to be worth a mammoth $500 billion a year by 2025. (Motley Fool)

Outlook

On the company’s Q2 earnings call, the management was very optimistic about the next few quarters and the company’s future in general.

The company expects sales to pick up as the public adjusts to the virus and professionals get back to working in offices.

It announced an assisted bicycle earlier this year at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show), which it believes holds huge promise for the company, especially in the European and US markets, where the estimated market size for the product is 5 million units a year. (Newswire)

Conclusion

The company has been profitable for 3 out of the last 4 quarters and is hoping for a stellar Q3 – rare accomplishments for a young tech company.

In sum, NIU has a track record of high quality and large volume production coupled with consistent profitability.

Hence, it presents an investment opportunity for investors looking to board the EV bandwagon.