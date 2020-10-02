 Nio’s September Deliveries Jump 133%. Quarterly estimates crushed. – Idaho Reporter

Nio’s September Deliveries Jump 133%. Quarterly estimates crushed.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on October 2, 2020 0 Comments

What Happened: Nio’s September deliveries jumped 133.2% year-over-year to 4,708 delivered vehicles in September 2020. But seems like NIO stock is down on this news, almost 5%.

The deliveries consisted of 3,210 ES6s, the Company’s 5-seater high-performance premium smart electric SUV, 1,482 ES8s, the Company’s 6-seater and 7-seater flagship premium smart electric SUV, and 16 EC6s, the Company’s 5-seater premium electric coupe SUV. NIO delivered 12,206 vehicles in the third quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 154.3% year-over-year and exceeding the higher end of the Company’s quarterly guidance. As of September 30, 2020, cumulative deliveries of the ES8, ES6 and EC6 reached 58,288 vehicles, of which 26,375 were delivered in 2020.

Robert K. Reed

Recent Comments

