NIO vs XPEV: Which stock holds more value for investors?

NIO Motors and Xpeng Motors (XPEV)are two of China’s leading domestic EV manufacturers and having their shares listed on NYSE.

Both these companies operate on completely different business models and have built their own niche product portfolios. These companies aim to capture as much as possible of China’s EV market, which is the largest in the world and is slated to grow to nearly 3 million vehicles a year by 2025. The Chinese government is also committed to building the largest EV supply chain in the world and both these companies are well-positioned to gain from it. With both stocks listed in the US, these companies provide American and global investors an opportunity to get a piece of China’s EV pie.

Background

NIO has slowly become one of China’s leading EV companies over the past year. The company made its market debut in 2018 through an ADR on the NYSE. Following the listing, the company faced a string of liquidity and production issues due to which the stock went from $9.9 to $1.5 last year. As of October last year, the company was had burned through $6 billion and was facing a major cash crunch. The struggling company was then revived by a $1 billion cash infusion by Chinese government-backed institutional investors. After gradually ironing out its issues, the company has become a star performer with a 640% YTD gain in 2020. The company has a market cap of about $38 billion.

Xpeng/Xiaopeng Motors too is a Chinese EV company in pursuit of market leadership. The company has been investors’ darling and is backed by giants such as Alibaba, Middle Eastern wealth funds, Foxconn, Xiaomi, etc. Earlier this year, the company made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The company is currently trading 16% below its IPO price. The company has a relatively modest market cap of $14 billion.

Business Model Comparison

While both companies aim to capture as much as possible of China’s burgeoning EV market and take on current market leader Tesla, they both operate on very different business models.

NIO has mirrored Tesla’s skimming strategy, which involves entering the market with a high-end ultra-premium model and using the proceeds from that to trickle down into cheaper and more mass-market models.

Instead of building its own vertically integrated supply chain, NIO only builds its own drivetrains and outsources the rest of the manufacturing process to JAC Motors (Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp). They claim this is much more capital efficient.

On the other hand, XPeng has built its own factory and has taken Tesla’s completely vertically integrated approach. Xpeng directly entered the market with affordable mass-market models. The company has also successfully commenced production and impressively hit the 10000 car milestone in just 160 days and expects to significantly better that in the near future.

XPeng’s chosen marketing niche is comfort, NIO is focusing on luxury. Both companies offer cheaper prices than Tesla.

Financial Performance

In the first two quarters of the year, NIO clocked sales of $725 million dollars and booked a loss of $400 million. The company’s Q3 earnings are out next month and analysts expect revenues of $629 million and a loss of about $180 million.

On the other hand, XPEV is going to release its first public earnings report on the 12th of next month. Given that company has hit its production targets before time, the market is largely optimistic. The company claimed losses of $202 million in the first half of the year, prior to its listing.

Conclusion

Given that NIO has seen such a meteoric rally and racked up big losses along the way, everything hinges on next month’s earnings report. The company has reported Q3 deliveries of 12000 vehicles, up 154%. Any apparent underperformance or unexpected losses could result in a serious correction. Hence, keen investors should wait for a bargain.

On the other hand, Xpeng has established a good track record from the get-go, and the stock is hovering just below its IPO. The company has delivered 8500 EV’s in Q3, up 266%.

Given the stock’s current valuation and production numbers, Xpeng is definitely both a safer and more high upside investment compared to NIO.