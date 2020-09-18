NIO stock going toward ATH, again.

Seems like NIO stock is moving back to above $20 range.Trend-following indicators are intended to show whether a security is currently in an upward or downward trend. The moving average is one such indicator, we are looking at the 50 and 200 day averages for NIO stock here. First, let’s take a look at the longer-term average over the past 200 trading days. For the Nio share this is currently $6.78. The last closing price ($19.30) is thus significantly higher (+180 percent difference in comparison). On this basis, Nio receives a “Buy” rating. Now a look at the shorter-term 50-day average, for this ($15.03) the last closing price is also above the moving average (+26.48 percent deviation). The Nio share is thus given a “buy” rating on this shorter-term basis.

The stock achieved a return of 459.81 percent last year. Compared to stocks from the same sector (“cyclical consumer goods”), Nio is 452.3 percent above the average (7.51 percent). The median annual return for securities in the same automotive industry is -5.07 percent. Nio is currently 464.89 percent above this value. Due to the over-performance, we rate the share at this level with a “buy”.