NIO shares could explode if this happens

In the past few weeks, BYD and NIO stocks have risen significantly amid a growing EV popularity.

More and more manufacturers are concentrating fully on the development of corresponding vehicles. So far, however, EVs have some disadvantages. A big issue is the range, which is usually mediocre to disappointing. Only Tesla (TSLA) has so far managed to surprise customers in this regard with impressive specifications. But that could change in the future.

What happened?

There was a report on a meeting of Nio drivers, at which boss and founder William Li Bin was present and talked up close and personal. Accordingly, work is currently being carried out on a battery with a whopping 150 kWh of capacity. This should enable ranges of up to 550 miles in the future and thus finally eliminate one of the biggest disadvantages of electric cars. In fact, with such ranges, the carmaker would even leave some diesels well behind. It is not yet known exactly when this enormous leap can be expected. Currently the top models from Nio “only” have a range of around 285 miles.

What now?

The news was extremely well received on NYSE. Investors sent the Nio share on Tuesday skyrocket in the afternoon by almost seven percent and stock closed at $35.50.

Admittedly, the prospect of more powerful batteries is not solely responsible for this positive development. The generally very friendly market environment also contributed to this and the elections in the USA are certainly also an important topic. The impressive announcements by the Nio founder were something like the icing on the cake and helped to make investors break out into downright euphoria.

If the euphoria continues be careful, because at one moment profit taking will take place.