Automotive

NIO included in Fortune’s 2020 “Change the World” list, taking spot 47 for its BaaS model.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 22, 2020

In the latest list of the 100 companies that will change the world in 2020 released by Fortune magazine, NIO was successfully selected and became the only auto company on the list. This is announced on the official Weibo account of NIO Inc (NIO).

“An electric vehicle without a battery. Sounds like a prank but the new business model of the Chinese EV maker could revolutionize an industry held back by sticker shock”- it is noted by Fortune magazine.

In other news. On September 19, Nio Inc opened up 4 more NIO stores in China, having 159 NIO Space stores in total.

NIO stock is having trouble going past $20 mark, but everything this company did so far builds up a confidence and following among both investors and owners.

Robert K. Reed

