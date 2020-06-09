 Nikola’s Badger pickup truck MSRP is $60K – Idaho Reporter

Automotive

Nikola’s Badger pickup truck MSRP is $60K

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 9, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

Automotive

IVECO now owns 7.11% of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares

Automotive

NKLA stock now tradable in EU. Will this push NKLA price even more up?

Automotive

VECTOIQ VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock skyrockets on Nikola takeover. Here is what you need to know

In a series of tweets on Monday, CEO of Nikola Corp Trevor Milton said that we can expect to see their first SUV live on Nikola World 2020.

Following this tweet and the reaction from social media users he decided to post some 3D images of the truck that we are about to get to know.

The first question on this post was :” When can I order one? ” and Mr. Milton answered on June 29 with delivery date expected 2022. Badger will have bi-directional charging, a bigger battery option for folks who do not want the fuel cell and a sunroof but not as big as panoramic since it needs structure.

Of course this intrigued enough followers to ask for a price and Mr. Milton decided to answer this question.

So, a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for NKLA Badger will be $60K and if you go with all the option it is expected to have a $90K price tag. Do you prefer this one or a Tesla Cybertruck?

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

Automotive

IVECO now owns 7.11% of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares

Automotive

NKLA stock now tradable in EU. Will this push NKLA price even more up?

Automotive

VECTOIQ VectoIQ Acquisition (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock skyrockets on Nikola takeover. Here is what you need to know

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén