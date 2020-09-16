 Daimler introduces hydrogen truck, Nikola (NKLA) stock sinks . – Idaho Reporter



Daimler introduces hydrogen truck, Nikola (NKLA) stock sinks .

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 16, 2020

Another competitor enters the hydrogen trucks stage. And this time Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) really needs to pay attention (once they finish with DOJ inquiries). But not just them, Nikola shareholders as well.

On September 16th (today) Daimler is revealing its “next milestone on the road to a CO2 neutral transportation”, H2 Truck.

The complete fuel cell unit and hydrogen storage system for Daimler vehicles is produced by NuCellSys GmbH (wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG), the fuel cell stack is created at Mercedes-Benz Fuel Cell and the hydrogen tank system is produced at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Mannheim.

eActros LongHaul concept study introduced today.

“Batteries have its limits, that is where hydrogen takes over”-said Andreas Scheuer, German Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, and he added that “We need a fast energy turnaround “. During the event he also announced that Germany is going to invest $4.1 billion into hydrogen refueling stations.

Daimler Hydrogen Truck live event started at 7am EDT.

NKLA shares are down more than 7% in pre-market session. On the other side JPMorgan and Bankhaus Lampe have rated the Daimler share as a “buy”, RBC also sees potential for the stock.

Daimler H2 Truck photo teaser.

