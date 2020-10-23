Nikola (NKLA) saga continues as stock headed toward $15

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is an American automotive manufacturer that has been in the news lately for a variety of reasons. The origins of the company go back to 2016 when CEO and Founder Trevor Milton unveiled a hydrogen fuel cell-powered freighter. Nikola aims to be a major player in the sustainable mobility space, but it wants to capture the commercial automotive market rather than the fiercely competitive consumer market.

SPAC listing

Nikola entered a reverse SPAC merger with VectoIQ, a blank-check company promoted by mutual fund giant Fidelity and hedge fund giant ValueAct Capital early this year. The deal valued the company at more than $3.3 billion and listed it on the NASDAQ exchange.

Over the next few weeks, the stock enjoyed a meteoric bull run on the back of tech-hungry amateur investors hoping to find the next Tesla which has given nearly 10x returns since mid-2019.

However, the bull run came to an end after an article in Bloomberg alleged, quoting sources, that CEO Milton had severely misled and lied to on-lookers about the readiness and functionality of the Nikola One.

Despite the gravity of Bloomberg’s allegations, the stock sailed back to its high of $75 in a week or two.

Under fire from a short-seller

However, the rug was eventually pulled from under the company when short-seller Hindenburg Research published a report on the company claiming that it was an “intricate fraud” carried out by Milton and that he had publicly lied on multiple occasions about proprietary technology that didn’t exist.

Shortly after, Financial Times verified Hindenburg’s claims of the fraudulent nature of a video showcased by the company. In the video, the Nikola One was portrayed as driving down a hill on hydrogen power but was in reality only a drivetrain-less pick up rolling down using gravity. (Financial Times)

Milton has since resigned and the stock dropped nearly 70% after these allegations.

GM may partner Nikola

Meanwhile, the meteoric rise of Tesla over the past 2 years had caught the attention of legacy automakers who wanted a piece of the EV action too.

Nikola’s stock was eventually buoyed by news of a potential investment by automotive giant General Motors (NYSE: GM).

Both companies justify the deal as mutually beneficial. While Nikola gets to outsource the capital-intensive parts of its products, GM obtains a platform for its hydrogen fuel cells and the EV batteries that it has developed with Honda. GM will also get access to the wealth of data this partnership will create and help it bring hydrogen to mass-market vehicles.

Yesterday, GM President Mark Reuss reassured investors that they are trying to “work the opportunity” and that the deal is still on the table despite recent roadblocks.(CNBC)

Conclusion

Even assuming the GM partnership comes through, Nikola still has to deal with major issues.

The first is the high cost of establishing a hydrogen fuel infrastructure. This is expected to be in multiples of the cost of EV charging infrastructure.

The second is justifying its high market valuation given that it is still at least 1.5 to 2 years away from delivering any vehicles.

In the circumstances, investors should wait for further clarity.