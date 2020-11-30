 Nikola (NKLA) officials say Badger pickup ‘paused indefinitely’ – Idaho Reporter

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) officials say Badger pickup ‘paused indefinitely’

Posted by Robert K. Reed on November 30, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

NKLA stock:What goes up must come down?

NKLA stock news

Nikola vs Hyliion:Which stock is a better buy?

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) shares running up faster than BTC price, here is why.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock has shed more than 20% at the opening of the trading day on Monday, November 30.

The reason? According to @Yustin

This is added on the previous news, which said that Nikola is not signing a long expecting deal with GM, meaning GM will not take a 11% in Nikola.

Furthermore, Nikola Corporation today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with General Motors for a global supply agreement related to the integration of GM’s Hydrotec fuel-cell system into Nikola’s commercial semi-trucks. This supersedes and replaces the transaction announced on September 8, 2020.

Under the terms of the MOU, Nikola and GM will work together to integrate GM’s Hydrotec fuel-cell technology into Nikola’s Class 7 and Class 8 zero-emission semi-trucks for the medium- and long-haul trucking sectors. In addition, Nikola and GM will discuss the potential for the utilization of GM’s versatile Ultium battery system in Nikola’s Class 7 and Class 8 vehicles.

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

NKLA stock:What goes up must come down?

NKLA stock news

Nikola vs Hyliion:Which stock is a better buy?

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) shares running up faster than BTC price, here is why.

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén