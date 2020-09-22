 Nikola (NKLA) founder deletes Twitter account. – Idaho Reporter

Nikola (NKLA) founder deletes Twitter account.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on September 22, 2020

Trevor Milton, Nikola founder, appears to have deleted his Twitter account on Tuesday after the NKLA stock scandal.

Milton had also fired off a series of late-night tweets from his personal Twitter account last week where he argued Hyndenburg short report and promised an in-depth answer.

After changing his Twitter bio from ” Nikola founder…” to #SpreadLoveNotHate, founder of Nikola Corp (NKLA) Trevor Milton have left Twitter and 106,000 of his followers.

I’ll forever support the cause and champion everyone to win.

Trevor milton

On the other side, Mr. Milton is still active on Instagram where he goes by LakePowellTrevor, so if you are into following billionaires head over to Instagram.

