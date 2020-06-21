Nikola Founder: Tesla is losing $50K on each BEV Semi

Investors and traders are not living the life of an average 9-5 employee. People usually wait for the weekends so they can relax and unwind, but traders and investors, on the other side, cannot wait for Monday, 9:30am. This is the time when NYSE opens up for another week of ups and downs.

During the weekend investors and traders share their ideas via social media and one of those investors is Nikola Trevor, a passionate founder of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA).

On Sunday he tried to explain that BEV (battery electric vehicles) and FCEV (fuell cell electric vehicles) are not competitors.

But what people don’t understand is they don’t compete. They compliment. FCEV is 300+ miles and BEV under 300 miles. BEV is more efficient but takes expensive grid energy. FCEV takes more energy but cheaper PPP freeway energy and weighs 10,000 lbs less than BEV. Trevor Milton

And even though many agreed on this there are some Twitter users opposing his views:

Batteries will disrupt fuel cells even further. — Nicholas (@NickSeaton7) June 21, 2020

From there Mr. Milton continued Twitter thread arguing that BEV can’t do freeways, “because you’d need $244,000 in batteries per truck to grid buffer. “

After this post all hell broke loose when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) owner and enthusiast asked Nikola Founder and Executive Chairman how come Tesla is selling BEV Semi for only $150K.

How is Tesla selling its BEV semi for $150k? Do they have newer tech? — Mærk🚀✨ (@CodingMark) June 21, 2020

Mr. Milton added something we found intriguing. In his words Tesla is having massive losses on that one and the production price of one Tesla BEV Semi is probably above $200,000!

Massive losses. Their costs is over 200k Trevor Milton

Of course a heated discussion continued from there but Mr. Milton did not explained how come he knows so much about Tesla’s production costs.

Right now, if you used Tesla's cars as a metric, every 400k-600k they would need $120,000 battery replacement. I used 1,000,000 miles to give them the benefit of the doubt in the tweet which is generous..... Truck batteries are abused heavily and rapid charged in extreme weather — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 21, 2020

It is worth noting that earlier this year (January 2020) Deloitte and Ballard published a white paper where they deep dived into a total cost of ownership view of fuel cell, battery-electric, and traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

According to this paper FCEVs are forecasted to become cheaper from a TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) perspective compared to BEVs and ICE commercial vehicles over the next 10 year period in all use cases.

NKLA’s stock sits at $65,90 since Friday and it is expected to go up before June 29th, when Nikola is opening up reservations for its “most bad ass zero emission truck”- Badger. Of course, no one can predict the future, but the future is already here.