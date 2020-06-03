Nikola expects first revenue in 2021. VTIQ/NKLA stock in green again.

It is official. Nikola Corporation today announced the completion of its previously announced business combination with VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VTIQ), a publicly-traded SPAC, and Nikola’s listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Meanwhile, if you missed to stock up on VTIQ shares this is the last day, before VTIQ becomes NKLA. But this doesn’t matter anymore. If you bought the shares already you will be able to tell your kids that you were one of the first investors in this company. If you are still wondering what to do…wait a bit more, who knows, maybe the share price will go down? I doubt it.

“With our Nikola IVECO joint venture and over $10 billion in pre-order reservations, Nikola is positioned to be a wonderful story of how one company can literally change the world.”-said Chairman of Nikola Motor Company, Trevor Milton.

The company expects to generate revenue by 2021 with the roll out of its Nikola Tre Class 8 BEV, followed by the Nikola Two Class 8 FCEV starting in 2023. The build out of hydrogen fueling stations will serve Nikola customers’ fleets, such as Anheuser-Busch. Source

NASDAQ: VTIQ stock is up again in late trading hours, going almost 8% up. In the early hours you were able to purchase this same stock for only $30 and now the price is almost $34.

Do not forget, this is not a short but a very long stock for your portfolio, the one that you keep for your retirement.

