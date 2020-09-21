NEL OL stock down on Nikola news

The resignation of Nikola founder Trevor Milton not only weighs on the shares of his company, but also that of the Norwegian partner Nel ASA (NEL.OL). After all NKLA is among the most important customers of the Norwegian hydrogen player. At the moment, the electrolysis specialist’s share is falling like a rock, down more than 16% since the opening bell.

Well the question is also whether $NEL, a company with almost 100yrs tradition, will be damned just because of $NKLA and the former CEO who tended to stretch the truth (i.e., the technical capabilities)... — FreeYourMind_K (@FreeYourMind_K) September 21, 2020

After resignation, another news came out about Nikola founder, social media is buzzing with accusations. Nikola has set itself the goal of building a nationwide hydrogen infrastructure in North America in the coming years. Nel as a partner is seen as a potential supplier.

