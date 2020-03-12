NBA suspends season after player who mocked coronavirus fears tests positive

The National Basketball Association has ended its season early after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert – who made fun of the coronavirus fear at a recent press conference – was tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

The Jazz issued a statement saying that the affected player had flu-like symptoms but initially tested negative for influenza and a respiratory infection.

The decision was made to test again for COVID-19. The player tested positive and is being treated by health officials in Oklahoma City.

OH MY GODhttps://t.co/rx1gS9UJEr — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert has come under fire over a press conference, where the he deliberately wiped his hands on journalists’ microphones and recorders before leaving the press event, apparently mocking the intense reaction to the lethal outbreak.

The stunt has earned Gobert the title of the “dumbest player in NBA history” on Twitter, with outrage quickly lighting up social media over his disregard for a virus the WHO has deemed a global pandemic.

Sincerely, All NBA Fans right now pic.twitter.com/vYcOFBl1IA — Han Soto (@CapsWizNatSkins) March 12, 2020

The league-wide decision was made after the confusing scenes in Oklahoma City, where Jazz and Thunder players took the court to warm up, but shortly before the scheduled tip-off were sent to their locker rooms and police began to clear the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Fans were told only that the game was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances” before they were herded out of the arena.