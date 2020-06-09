Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ: .IXIC) touched 10,000 mark for the first time in history.

The 10,000 points mark is not a virgin territory for Nasdaq Composite (INDEXNASDAQ IXIC) anymore. The tech values ​​continue to grow. Apple and Facebook in particular are growing by up to three percent. The Nasdaq, the technology index, even increases by 0.4 percent and reaches the 10,000 point mark for the first time in its history – the third record in a row in recent days.

After its trip to a new record high, the share of the social media giant Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has come back somewhat in the past few days. But today, despite the weak market environment, the bulls are again attacking, Facebook shares can skyrocket again after it reached an all time high on Tuesday.

The Internet giant received the assistance from Goldman Sachs as well.. The analysts recommended buying the Facebook share and raised their target price from $ 230 to $ 250. The majority of analysts are currently bullish. The average price target is $ 244.

With this in mind I am sure Nasdaq Composite will go towards 12,000 points before the year ends.