Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX) closes 0.61% higher for a historic all time high

The Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ: NDX) closed at a historic all-time-high 9,716.22 for a gain of 58.91 points. The stock markets are pushing ahead as if there were no tomorrow or no corona pandemic. There is a lot of skepticism about the current upturn, but investors are buying to avoid standing by and possibly missing out on further gains.

There were still encouraging economic signals from both Europe and the USA. On the other side – Although the worst losses on the job market with the reopening of many shops, offices and factories are likely to be a thing of the past, economists still see black: around one in four employees who have been laid off or given leave since the lockdown in mid-March should not be hired again, they estimate . One reason for this is the expected bankruptcy of companies.

Despite criticism from employees, Facebook ( NASDAQ: FB) boss Mark Zuckerberg has defended the handling of Donald Trump’s statements. The posts had been checked and it was right not to take them off the platform, a spokeswoman quoted Zuckerberg’s statements in a video chat with employees last night. Previously, some employees of the world’s largest Internet network had dropped out to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with this decision. Such a public protest is very rare among the large US technology companies. Zuckerberg now wants to look for ways to leave messages on the platform, but to mark them. FB stock lost a couple of dollars on Wednesday.

A global pandemic, tensions on the streets, tensions between China & the US...and we hit a new record high on Nasdaq 100 — Caroline Hyde (@CarolineHydeTV) June 3, 2020