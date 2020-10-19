More pain for HYLN stock, but this is not the end

Just when you figured Hyliion (NASDAQ:HYLN) stock couldn’t disappoint anymore, it managed to do just that.

As I tried to warn you a couple of days before , Hyliion (NASDAQ:HYLN) shares are moving to low twenties and some analysts even talk about teen numbers. Honestly, the best thing to do with Hyliion, at the moment, is to sit and wait.

Hyliion almost has no competitors, an that is not a good thing

Here is the thing with Hyliion. With renewable natural gas, Hyliion has a negative emissions profile and accepted the challenge of making the truck industry climate-proof. OK, so far so good.

Today’s heavy commercial vehicles are a massive contributor to carbon emissions. They travel long distances, consume a ton of coal-based fuel, and spit all of the carbon into the climate. Although there are many more cars on the road than trucks, these trucks contribute 23% to greenhouse gas emissions in The U.S. alone. Because of this, RNG – which is based on animal and food waste as opposed to fossil fuels – is ready to power the trucking industry, and Hyliion is poised to meet that demand.

And here is the Catch 22. Hyliion came up with this idea, they are starting the production, soon, yet seems like no one talks about this. No one is even saying how they will make a better RNG system, because they do not see the value in it? People feel as if this is not such an interesting idea and that cow poop powered trucks are not the future.

New one month low for HYLN

Hyliion is breaking all the records lately, but not in a positive way. And the way this RNG thing is going so far, we may see $19 price tag for HYLN shares soon. Yes ladies and gentleman, something needs to be announced soon or the shares will sink below $20.

Bigest lesson I took from $vldr $hyln snd $spaq. Don't be greedy. I was up a lot at some point but wanted to push further. Now im in this big hole. — Luiz Mota (@Luizhvmota) October 19, 2020

Although Hyliion has only just gone public , the company is way further ahead than other alternative energy companies. Hyliion currently has hybrid drives on the market, and its all-electric Hypertruck ERX is set to hit the market in 2021, surpassing Tesla’s semi-truck in the market.

All sounds intriguing, right? HYLN is targeting a strong area of the market, and there’s even a David and Goliath aspect that’s fun to embrace with newly public companies. But market is not listening. Right now, Hyliion is still young. It has some growing up to do.