Moneygram (NASDAQ: MGI) stock continues its momentum, but can it go over $2?

In my previous article written on May Day, I wrote about MGI financial results for its Q1, 2020. Also, back then I wrote that you should “try to be patient and see if it will hit $2.00 and then sell it”.

And in the meantime something happened to push the MGI stock price almost to $2 yesterday. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) announced that they are partnering with E9Pay, one of the largest money transfer and payment fintech companies in Korea.

Share price of MGI stock almost touched $2 level but declined from there and closed at $1,78 on Tuesday.

We have another chance to see $2 for MGI stock today because it gained +0.070 (4.05%) in the first hours.

As I said before $2 is the price that we last saw 2 months ago, and even with the latest news MGI is having a hard time hitting that level. So, if you bought at $1.18 on April 1st I am sure you will know what to do once the stock hits $2.