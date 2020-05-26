Moneygram (NADAQ:MGI) stock sharply up on Uber partnership news

Looks like some brighter times have finally come for MGI investors. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), today announced a partnership with Uber to provide drivers and delivery couriers a discount on digital money transfers sent to family and friends in over 200 countries and territories.

“As strong demand for our digital capabilities continues to grow, we look forward to providing discounts on all money transfers made through our mobile app and website to everyone earning on the Uber (NYSE:UBER) platform,” said Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram COO and leader of the company’s digital efforts.

Anyone who earns on Uber’s platform, including the Driver app, Uber Eats, Uber Freight and Uber Works, is eligible for this discount. This promotional partnership has initially launched in the United States, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Recently MoneyGram reported that they entered a deal with with E9Pay, one of the largest money transfer and payment fintech companies in Korea.

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) stock is up 10.42% on Tuesday and gained another 4% in after hours. I never thought that MGI share price will go over $2 so soon.