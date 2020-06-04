Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ: MGI) on the offensive again, stock soars…again.

Why is MGI stock price going up again? Because MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Al Rajhi Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the world, and Tahweel Al Rajhi, the remittances arm of Al Rajhi Bank, to provide money transfer services in Saudi Arabia.

“This partnership is an important milestone that capitalizes on recent strategic investments in major receive markets,” said Grant Lines, MoneyGram CEO. “Over the last few months, we’ve expanded with new partners in India, Egypt, Pakistan, and the Philippines to name a few. All of these markets are key recipients of transfers from Saudi Arabia, and consumers will now benefit from this customer-centric integration with Al Rajhi Bank.”

According to the World Bank, Saudi Arabia is home to over 11 million immigrants who send about $33.6 billion in remittances, making it the second-largest country for outbound flows.

Something incredible is going on, seems like MGI decided to prove us all wrong and take the company to a new level.

MGI stock gained more than 8% on this news and it is trading at $3.40 at the moment which is more than 100% up since April 1st when I said that MGI stock will have a hard time hitting $2.