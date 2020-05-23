Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock price is made of a lot of hype and will probably go down from here

If you own shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock and you are waiting for its price to go up to the moon…this probably wont happen any time soon. Because why would it? What are you investing in? You bought into the hype and you will sell it when the news comes in. The vaccine approval news you are waiting for is probably not going to happen. Chatter about COVID-19 vaccine is something that pushed the price of MRNA shares from $20 in February to $80.00 on May 18th.

Once investors found out that Moderna’s CFO and CMO sold nearly $30 million of shares combined on Monday and Tuesday, MRNA stock price fell down under $70 and still did not recover.

Moderna has not sold any products to generate revenue and it is hard to justify stock price at the moment. Moderna has used collaboration revenue from other companies and grants to fund its research so far.

No products, no revenue, no profit.

Collabs and grants are legit ways to generate revenue, but at some point in time the Moderna needs to successfully develop products that can be sold. 23 mRNA development candidates and 13 clinical studies later we have nothing on the table.

The price of MRNA stock keeps going up on “65% chance”, “maybe”, “probably” and “hope”.

The only way for MRNA shares to keep this momentum is to see results. There are no results.

