Moderna has won COVID race- MRNA stock goes parabolic, PFE dives

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) stock is going places on Monday after news related to its corinavirus vaccine appeared in a SEC report.

With the US pharmaceutical company Moderna, another manufacturer has submitted relevant data for its corona vaccine. The RNA vaccine has an effectiveness of 94.5 percent, which is much better than previously disclosed result by Pfizer and BionTech. On this news Pfizer (PFE) stock is down during pre-market session.

Moderna, Inc. issued press releases announcing: “that it had been informed by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board that its vaccine candidate against COVID-19, mRNA-1273, has met the statistical criteria for efficacy in the first interim analysis of the Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273” Moderna furthermore added that their COVID-19 vaccine “remains stable at 2° to 8°C (36° to 46°F), the temperature of a standard home or medical refrigerator, for 30 days”.

This is a much better result compared to Pfizer vaccine that needs ultra-low storage temperatures. According to BI states are “panic buying hyper-cold freezers in anticipation of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine”. I guess someone made a bad bet.