Microvision (MVIS) stock surges on buyout chatter

The share price of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock is on a run for the last 2 months. One share gained more than 1000% during this period. The price of one MVIS share was around $0.20 during April but it is coming close to its 2017 high of $3.07 really fast.

According to Twitter and Reddit chatter, Microvision CEO, Sumit Sharma owns 26% of all direct stocks and in the eyes of some wannabe traders this screams BUYOUT!

With that many shares and has personally said he wants to sell the company, you know he’s going make it happen source

According to another investor, the buyout is “overdue”, in his words:

Their patented chip is in the Microsoft hololens. They have a ton of augmented reality patents. Check out this tech demo. Bassically a holographic interactive projector that can be displayed anywhere. Big company buyout overdue source

And of course, after all this chatter the Robin Hood traders are all in on MVIS stock. More than 13,000 new MVIS investors (according to Robintracker) joined today via Robin Hood trading platform.

The only thing remaining now is to wait for Monday and see if the new week is going to bring another rally or a sell-off.