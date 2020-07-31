 Microsoft, Mubadala, NYK join Hydrogen Council to promote H2. Nikola is already a part of the same Council. – Idaho Reporter

Industries, NKLA stock news

Microsoft, Mubadala, NYK join Hydrogen Council to promote H2. Nikola is already a part of the same Council.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on July 31, 2020 0 Comments

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Has Nikola stock bottomed out after Sell-Off?

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) stock is only going up from here.

NKLA stock news

Nikola Founder: Tesla is losing $50K on each BEV Semi

The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to enable the global energy transition through hydrogen, has this week announced new members and investors.

The group of new joiners includes two steering members: CMA CGM and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); seven supporting members: Baker Hughes, Clariant, MAHLE, NYK Line, Port of Rotterdam, TechnipFMC and Umicore; and two investors: Mubadala Investment Company and Providence Asset Group.

The two investors – Mubadala Investment Company and Providence Asset Group – will be joining the Hydrogen Council’s Investor Group, established in January 2020 to bridge the gap between the investor community and the hydrogen industry and facilitate investment of large-scale projects.

Besides Microsoft and Mubadala another big player from Japan decided to jump in the race for H2. Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the biggest shipping companies and a part of Mitsubishi group of companies. As of March 31, 2020 NYK Line owns around 700 vessels. Just 3 days ago this company decided join the Hydrogen Council. NYK is one of the first shipping companies to become a member of the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

Accordig to their presser:”Through the activities of this Council, NYK will work to build a hydrogen supply chain and promote decarbonization through the conversion to alternative fuels to power ships.”

Back in January, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) together with Saudi Aramco joined The Hydrogen Council.

The Hydrogen Council said hydrogen is expected to meet 18% of global energy demand by 2050

Robert K. Reed

Read Next →

NKLA stock news

Has Nikola stock bottomed out after Sell-Off?

NKLA stock news

Nikola (NKLA) stock is only going up from here.

NKLA stock news

Nikola Founder: Tesla is losing $50K on each BEV Semi

Share your thoughts

Be Informed

Enter your email address to subscribe to Idaho Reporter and receive latest news by email.

Recent Comments

© 2020 Idaho Reporter

Theme by Anders Norén