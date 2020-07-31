Microsoft, Mubadala, NYK join Hydrogen Council to promote H2. Nikola is already a part of the same Council.

The Hydrogen Council, a global CEO-led coalition working to enable the global energy transition through hydrogen, has this week announced new members and investors.

The group of new joiners includes two steering members: CMA CGM and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT); seven supporting members: Baker Hughes, Clariant, MAHLE, NYK Line, Port of Rotterdam, TechnipFMC and Umicore; and two investors: Mubadala Investment Company and Providence Asset Group.

The two investors – Mubadala Investment Company and Providence Asset Group – will be joining the Hydrogen Council’s Investor Group, established in January 2020 to bridge the gap between the investor community and the hydrogen industry and facilitate investment of large-scale projects.

#Hydrogen offers #cleanenergy solutions to a wide range of sectors & applications, incl. digital & cloud services. We’re proud to see @Microsoft joining our ambitious group as a new steering member: https://t.co/7yWzbvz7F2 #MeetOurMembers pic.twitter.com/KAW0RzUrtA — Hydrogen Council (@HydrogenCouncil) July 27, 2020

Besides Microsoft and Mubadala another big player from Japan decided to jump in the race for H2. Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the biggest shipping companies and a part of Mitsubishi group of companies. As of March 31, 2020 NYK Line owns around 700 vessels. Just 3 days ago this company decided join the Hydrogen Council. NYK is one of the first shipping companies to become a member of the Hydrogen Council, a global initiative of leading energy, transport and industry companies with a united vision and long-term ambition for hydrogen to foster the energy transition.

Accordig to their presser:”Through the activities of this Council, NYK will work to build a hydrogen supply chain and promote decarbonization through the conversion to alternative fuels to power ships.”

Back in January, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) together with Saudi Aramco joined The Hydrogen Council.

The Hydrogen Council said hydrogen is expected to meet 18% of global energy demand by 2050