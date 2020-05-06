Mesa Air Group appointed new Board Member, stocks plummeted again.

The Board of Directors of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) appointed Daniel McHugh to the Board, effective May 5, 2020, to fill the vacancy created by the departure of Grant Lyon, who chose not to stand for re-election at the Mesa’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders held in February 2020. Daniel McHugh will stand for re-election at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Daniel McHugh, age 63, most recently served as the CEO of Livingston International a North American provider of customs brokerage services, a position that he held from January 2017 to March 2020. Prior to joining Livingston, Mr. McHugh served as CEO at Southern Air Inc., a major U.S. cargo airline servicing DHL, the Department of Defense and other leading global airlines between January 2010 and May 2016. He also served as CEO of DHL Express Asia from April 2005 to December 2009. Mr. McHugh had over 25 years in the international container shipping and logistics industry prior to his tenure at DHL, during which time he worked for both American President Lines (APL) and Sealand Service. Mr. McHugh currently serves on a number of boards at privately held logistics and transportation companies.

Mr. McHugh will be compensated for this Board service consistent with the compensation arrangements provided to the Board’s other independent, non-employee directors, which are more fully described in the section entitled “Non-Employee Director Compensation” of the Company’s definitive proxy statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 31, 2019, and will receive pro-rated amounts for his time on the Board for the remainder of election year 2020. In connection with his appointment, Mr.

