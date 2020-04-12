 Melania shows off her eggs – Idaho Reporter

Melania shows off her eggs

Posted by Robert K. Reed on April 12, 2020

Melania Trump, a former top model and the current first lady of the United States shared some of the eggs she received.

“Delighted to receive so many colorful and cheerful #Easter eggs from many of you! It’s a reminder that the spirit of Easter is alive today! “- she said in her tweet.

Do you like the eggs?

