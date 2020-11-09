Massive CINE.L stock spike amid COVID-19 vaccine news.

As we reported earlier today, Pfizer and BionTech announced that their COVID-19 vaccine is working, better than expected.

The first stock that surged on this news was, or should I say, the fastest recovery was seen at Cineworld Group share price, that surged astonishing 50% in a matter of minutes.

With the cinemas still closed down, some investors might say how this is premature rally, but have in mind that when buying stocks you are betting on the future, not on the present.

How will CINE stock price continue from there I am still unsure, but a certain selloff might be expected tomorrow.