Marriott Bombs at Earnings, Stock Price Goes to 2017 Level

Marriott Hotels(Marriott International Inc-NASDAQ: MAR) is one of the world’s biggest and most ubiquitous lodging providers. The company has 30 brands under its banner and a portfolio of approximately 7000 properties across 131 countries. Due to the sheer size of the sector, there are no concrete market share figures, but it is widely believed that Marriott and chief rival Hilton are market leaders with about 10% global market share each.

The company has been facing stiff competition over the past few years from new-age sharing economy platforms such as Airbnb and OYO that have managed to amass huge global presence at relatively much lower capital costs and in record time.

As commercial and leisure travel break peaked in 2019, the company came into 2020 expecting a huge growth opportunity. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic however has almost literally brought the travel and entertainment sectors to a standstill. As demand falls to unprecedented levels, companies are looking to cut costs and stay liquid long enough to weather the crisis. It should also be noted that the shock of the pandemic was mainly felt towards the end of the quarter and operators in the second expect an even worse Q2. Marriott shares opened 45% down YTD on Monday after being down as much as 61% last month.

Analysts’ projections expected the company to report an EPS of $0.78 or about $340 million, down 44% YoY, and revenues of $4 billion, down 18% YoY. The company substantially underperformed earnings estimates by posting an EPS of just $0.07 or $31 million but outperformed revenue projections by posting $4.68 billion . The company reported an average decline of 90% in revenue per available room globally and an average occupancy of just 20% in North America, up from 12%, and 25% in China, up from 10%. The company has decided to cut it’s capital expenditure plans by 45% in a bid to save the company between $315 million and $340 million. (Yahoo Finance)

Marriott ended the quarter with about $12.2 billion of debt on its books and liquidity of $4.3 billion. This included $1.76 billion cash and the rest raised by bond offerings and forward sales of usable credit. (MarketWatch)