Marlins bad news pushes Draftkings (DKNG) stock price downstream.

Posted by Robert K. Reed on July 27, 2020 0 Comments

Just as everyone feared, the corona-crisis strikes online betting companies again.

“The Miami Marlins’ home opener against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night has been postponed, as coronavirus cases continue to pop up among the team.”- it is reported by ESPN earlier today.

Soon after this news was reported the shares of Boston-based Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) plummeted more than 7 percent.

“Marlins news is the worst possible news at the worst possible time, as college football decides this week whether to reopen”- noted Wall Street analyst Will Meade via his Twitter profile.

Robert K. Reed

