Markets in the morning: DOW expected to be in red, especially travel stocks

The DOW and NASDAQ will start off weaker on Thursday; in the early trading hours the leading U.S. index is expected to be down. But all will depend on today’s weekly jobless claims report. Some analyst expect to see the number to surge to at least one million.

EXPE (Expedia) pre-market price is down 4% and Delta Air Lines is also in red, together with American Airlines.

The Dow Jones, the pace of the international stock exchanges, had risen sharply the previous day. In the last hour of trading, however, numbers went down, which consumed a large part of the profits. The Dow Futures then continued to lose ground in night trading. Asia is also colored red on Thursday followed by German DAX (also in red) which lacks important momentum to be able to follow up on the previous day’s profits.