Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 30B. What you need to know

Another day and another record is broken on the NASDAQ for a newcomer, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock.

After a ludacris 100% rally on Monday NKLA shares gained another 15% in pre-market on Tuesday, meaning that if NKLA keeps this jump till the end of the day we will see $30 billion market cap behind us.

I've wanted to say this my whole adult life; $NKLA is now worth more than Ford and FCA. Nipping on the heels of GM. It may go up or down and that's life but I'll do my part to be the most accessible and direct executive on Twitter. Others will follow. — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) June 9, 2020

In a month this company went from (almost) zero to hero and it seems like there is no stopping.

Price Performance for NKLA stock over the previous period.

Period Period Low Period High Performance 1-Month 17.61 +316.07%on 05/11/20 Period Open: 16.51 73.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20 +56.76 (+343.79%)since 05/08/20 3-Month 10.42 +603.17%on 03/18/20 Period Open: 13.74 73.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20 +59.53 (+433.26%)since 03/06/20 52-Week 9.92 +638.61%on 07/05/19 Period Open: 10.12 73.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20 +63.15 (+624.01%)since 06/07/19

As we can see from the table above, NKLA shares gained more than 433% during the previous 3 months, where the biggest gains were actually won in the last 30 days (343%).

I am still very bullish and in my eyes this is a long stock for your portfolio. Not the one you will sell on Friday before the closing bell.