Market cap of Nikola Corporation [NKLA] reaches 30B. What you need to know

Posted by Robert K. Reed on June 9, 2020

Another day and another record is broken on the NASDAQ for a newcomer, Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock.

After a ludacris 100% rally on Monday NKLA shares gained another 15% in pre-market on Tuesday, meaning that if NKLA keeps this jump till the end of the day we will see $30 billion market cap behind us.

In a month this company went from (almost) zero to hero and it seems like there is no stopping.

Price Performance for NKLA stock over the previous period.

PeriodPeriod LowPeriod HighPerformance
1-Month17.61 +316.07%on 05/11/20Period Open: 16.5173.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20+56.76 (+343.79%)since 05/08/20
3-Month10.42 +603.17%on 03/18/20Period Open: 13.7473.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20+59.53 (+433.26%)since 03/06/20
52-Week9.92 +638.61%on 07/05/19Period Open: 10.1273.70 -0.58%on 06/08/20+63.15 (+624.01%)since 06/07/19

As we can see from the table above, NKLA shares gained more than 433% during the previous 3 months, where the biggest gains were actually won in the last 30 days (343%).

I am still very bullish and in my eyes this is a long stock for your portfolio. Not the one you will sell on Friday before the closing bell.

