Mark Zuckerberg’s security costs $23M/year

According to the latest Securities and Exchange Commission filling published on Friday, Facebook is spending millions on Zuckerberg’s security.

According to this same SEC filling Facebook spent $23M in 2019 which is some $14M more than in 2017, when Facebook spent $9M on his security. Zuckerberg’s annual base salary remains $1 and he did not participate in the Bonus Plan in 2019.

Zuckerberg’s overall security program for 2019 consisted of:

$10 million to Mark Zuckerberg to cover costs related to his and his family’s personal security $2,952,255 for costs related to personal usage of private aircraft $10,463,717 for costs related to personal security for Mr. Zuckerberg at his residences and during personal travel

COO Sheryl Sandberg took home $880,000 in base salary last year and Ms. Sandberg also received bonus pay of $448,990 for the First Half 2019 “based on her leadership in response to platform concerns” and $453,750 for the Second Half 2019 bonus, “which reflected the continuation of substantially the same results that she achieved in the first half of 2019.”-it is noted in the filling. Ms. Sanberg furthermore received $4,370,631 for costs related to personal security measures

David M. Wehner, CFO of Facebook, received $402,584 for the First Half 2019 bonus “based on his strong leadership of the finance, facilities, real estate and enterprise engineering teams”, and he furthermoer received $407,344 for the Second Half 2019 bonus, “which reflected the continuation of substantially the same strategic objectives that he was focused on in the first half of 2019.”

Jennifer G. Newstead, General Counsel at Facebook,joined the company in June 2019 and received a cash sign-on bonus in the aggregate amount of $4,000,000, $2,000,000 of which was paid within 30 days after her employment start date.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) stock price took a hit in March and dropped with the rest of the market to $137 per share. Soon FB stocks rebounded and closed at $175,19 on Friday.