Mark Cuban following TTCF stock adds value in itself

This is just in. Shares of Tattooed Chef ( TTCF) is one of the rare emerging companies getting the attention of Mark Cuban. According to his post on social media, he is tracking the stock.

I'm tracking it. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 27, 2020

While I think we’re still in the early stages of a recovery,this has definitely given the much needed boost to TTCF shares on Tuesday.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) , a leading frozen plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, yesterday announced that you can buy their products via its e-commerce site and delivered to your doors..