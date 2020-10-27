 Mark Cuban following TTCF stock adds value in itself – Idaho Reporter

Mark Cuban following TTCF stock adds value in itself

Posted by Robert K. Reed on October 27, 2020

This is just in. Shares of Tattooed Chef ( TTCF) is one of the rare emerging companies getting the attention of Mark Cuban. According to his post on social media, he is tracking the stock.

While I think we’re still in the early stages of a recovery,this has definitely given the much needed boost to TTCF shares on Tuesday.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF, TTCFW) , a leading frozen plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products, yesterday announced that you can buy their products via its e-commerce site and delivered to your doors..

