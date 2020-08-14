Macy’s stock surges on possible LBO buyout

According to the latest information there is a reason behind the Macys’s share jump on Friday. The word in the streets is that as of the beginning of 2020, Macy’s had 342 company-owned stores valued at between $5B and $8B, which is a huge “hidden” value.

Of course in this crisis some investors might argue that the stores should be priced as warehouses because “malls are dead”.

But some prominent Twitter accounts are pushing the LBO (leveraged buyout) option and this is making the M share price going up again.

What is an LBO?

According to Investopedia:

A leveraged buyout (LBO) is the acquisition of another company using a significant amount of borrowed money to meet the cost of acquisition.

Of course no one really knows if this news is true or not but I suggest stay away from M stock because there are better opportunities out there.

And, tomorrow is weekend, so it would be stupid to stress over it until Monday.